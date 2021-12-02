Tue, December 07, 2021

Prayut happy with Covid-19 vaccination progress

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with progress of the operation to vaccinate the country population as it could reach 100 million doses soon, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

He explained that another 48,594,537 people were given their first Covid-19 shot from February 28 to December 1, 41,827,020 their second shot and 3,508,044 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 93,929,601. 

Of them, 5,836,791 students aged 12-18 years were given their first Covid-19 shot from October 4 to November 30, he added.

"The government planned to administer 100 million vaccine doses by the end of this year," he said.

Thanakorn said Prayut has appointed Public Health Ministry to follow the vaccine development both domestic and overseas to boost the country's efficiency to contain the spread of Covid-19, especially the newest Omicron variant.

"Even though the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is likely to improve as the daily number of Covid-19 infections and deaths has declined, the premier has instructed related agencies to monitor the situation to ensure that the country will not face a new wave of Covid-19 outbreak," he said.

He added that Prayut has also instructed related agencies to track down foreigners from countries at risk of Covid-19 infection, including 783 visitors from the Africa region, to take RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 again.

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

