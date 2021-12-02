Prayut happy with Covid-19 vaccination progress

Of them, 5,836,791 students aged 12-18 years were given their first Covid-19 shot from October 4 to November 30, he added.

"The government planned to administer 100 million vaccine doses by the end of this year," he said.

Thanakorn said Prayut has appointed Public Health Ministry to follow the vaccine development both domestic and overseas to boost the country's efficiency to contain the spread of Covid-19, especially the newest Omicron variant.

"Even though the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is likely to improve as the daily number of Covid-19 infections and deaths has declined, the premier has instructed related agencies to monitor the situation to ensure that the country will not face a new wave of Covid-19 outbreak," he said.