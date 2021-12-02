Covid-19 vaccination status checks begin at Singapore libraries

When The Straits Times visited Bishan Public Library at 10am, a counter had been set up at the entrance for staff to check the inoculation status of patrons.

A queue of 20 visitors had formed, with most in line having already scanned the QR codes outside the library.

This meant that once the library opened at 10am, they were able to present their SafeEntry green passes to staff showing that they are fully vaccinated or have a cleared Covid-19 test status.

On Nov 20, a multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 announced the expansion of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures to more venues to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

Only fully inoculated individuals, recovered Covid-19 patients, those who are medically ineligible or children aged 12 and below are allowed in settings where such measures apply.

In response to queries from ST, the National Library Board (NLB) said: “We do not require that (these children) be accompanied by an adult, but encourage parents to ensure that their children comply with all safe management measures.”