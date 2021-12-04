Singapore-made PCR kits able to detect both Omicron, Delta variants

Its two PCR test kits - Acu-Corona 2.0 and Acu-Corona Duplex - which can detect the Delta variant, can also identify the Omicron strain. These kits are already in use.

It was reported on Thursday (Dec 2) that two imported Covid-19 cases have preliminarily tested positive for the Omicron variant in Singapore.

The Acu-Corona 2.0 test targets two Covid-19 genes - RdRp and E - that are present in both the Omicron and Delta variants.

Meanwhile, the Acu-Corona Duplex test targets the E gene and S gene. The portion of the S gene targeted by the test does not contain any of the 32 mutations in the Omicron variant, hence it can detect the variant without any loss of sensitivity.

Omicron has a large number of gene mutations that have not been reported in a single viral variant before. So far, scientists have seen 32 mutations in the spike gene of Omicron, whereas there are nine mutations in Delta's spike gene, and this gives them reason to believe that Omicron may have fairly different characteristics from previous variants.

The spike protein is an important part of the virus that allows it to bind to human cells and facilitate infection of the cells. So a change in the spike protein may change the ability of the virus to infect cells and cause adverse effects.

Acumen Diagnostics said on Friday that since the kits are manufactured locally, they can be deployed quickly and cost about half the price of imported ones.