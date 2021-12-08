The United Arab Emirates moves weekends to Saturday-Sunday, announces shorter workweek

The change will affect the public sector. Private companies can choose their work schedules.

"From an economic perspective, the new working week will better align the UAE with global markets, reflecting the country's strategic status on the global economic map," read the announcement published Tuesday by state news agency WAM. "It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies."

In a tweet, the government also said it will offer flexible work-from-home options on Fridays, and that Friday prayers and sermons will be held after 1:15 p.m. all year.

The purpose of longer weekends is to "boost productivity and improve work-life balance," the government said.

The move comes as the oil-rich country looks to strengthen its tourist appeal and attract international business while keeping up with mounting competition from neighboring Saudi Arabia.