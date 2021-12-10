Over one million children in need of humanitarian assistance due to armed conflict, rising poverty and COVID-19 pandemic: UNICEF Myanmar

The statement said that due to the increase in the COVID-19, armed conflict and rising poverty in Myanmar, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased significantly. Such threats affect the lives, health and property of children seriously.

Myanmar is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the economic upheaval and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on children, the statement said.

An estimated 14.4 million people in Myanmar, including five million children, are needed humanitarian assistance due to escalating conflict and violence, ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising poverty and deteriorating public services.

According to UNICEF Myanmar, US$ 151.4 million is needed by 2022 to save the lives of children, protect the futures and avoid the loss of generations.