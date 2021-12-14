Fiscal measures set to stabilize economic growth

Stronger and more targeted fiscal actions are expected after the top leadership held the annual Central Economic Work Conference last week, including additional tax and fee cuts, and faster fiscal expenditure to boost infrastructure construction, they said.

Further easing of macro policy will cushion the economic slowdown in China in 2022, according to Andrew Fennell, senior director of Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong). He said he expected that fiscal policy will be supportive and the macro leverage ratio will rise modestly next year.

After strong revenue growth and lower-than-expected expenditures contributed to "an undershooting" of this year's budget deficit target, Fitch's projection of the general government deficit is at 6 percent of GDP in 2022, well above the pre-pandemic levels, he added.

The official annual fiscal budget plan will not be published until the annual session of the National People's Congress, which is expected to be held in March, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, "widespread property-sector and financial-contagion risks should be averted," said Fennell, as strategic adjustments to macro-financial regulations stabilize market confidence and refinancing conditions and translate into improved homebuyer sentiment.

Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS, wrote in a research note that the official budget deficit ratio is likely to remain at 3.1 to 3.2 percent next year, and the new quota of local government special bonds might remain stable at 3.6 trillion to 3.7 trillion yuan ($565.8 billion to $581.5 billion) in 2022, compared with 3.65 trillion yuan this year.