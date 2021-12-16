Xi: China, Russia champions of multilateralism, global justice

Praising Putin's support for China in safeguarding its core interests as well as his objection to attempts to sow discords between China and Russia, Xi said he hopes to work with Putin to review the outcomes gained from this year's development of China-Russia ties and make plans for future bilateral cooperation.
Pointing out that China-Russia ties have withstood the profound changes the world is going through as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said the two countries have firmly supported each other over issues concerning their core interests and safeguarded their common interests.
Xi said efforts must be made to firmly reject hegemonic acts and the Cold War mentality under the disguise of "multilateralism" and "rules."
He said that certain forces in the world are trying to meddle in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the pretext of "democracy" and "human rights" and grossly trample on international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations.
China and Russia need to launch more joint actions to uphold the security interests of the two sides more effectively, Xi said.
He said that China is willing to step up cooperation with Russia to improve global governance and advance the global development cause.
Referring to the Global Development Initiative he proposed at the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Xi said it is a public good focusing on addressing market challenges faced by the world, especially emerging markets and developing countries.
The initiative also aims to boost the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he added.
Xi urged the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to enhance coordination in deepening anti-pandemic cooperation, safeguarding global peace and security, and boosting economic recovery.
Pandemic
Xi said that China will strengthen cooperation with Russia in areas including COVID-19 virus testing, as well as vaccine and drug development.
He said China and Russia have been actively cooperating in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, vividly illustrating the connotation of bilateral relations featuring mutual assistance, and making positive contributions to promoting international solidarity against COVID-19 and building a global community of health for all.
Beijing Winter Olympics
Xi said he expects to meet Putin in Beijing in over a month's time. The Russian leader said he looks forward to his upcoming visit to China and attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Xi underscored Putin's visit to China and attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in over a month's time as a concrete action to support China's work as the host.
It will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders in nearly two years, he said.
Xi said he expects to have in-depth exchanges with Putin on bilateral relations, major international and regional issues and he believes that the two will reach more common understandings of importance.
Xi said he very much looks forward to this "get-together for the Winter Olympics" and stands ready to work with Putin "for a shared future" to jointly open a new chapter in post-COVID China-Russia relations.
Stressing that Russia has consistently opposed politicizing sports, Putin said that he would like to exchange ideas with Xi on major issues of common concern to maintain the development of Russia-China relations at a high level.
SCO
Xi said China and Russia should never allow any external forces to interfere in the internal affairs of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
He praised the high-level strategic coordination between the two countries since the SCO was established 20 years ago.
The two countries have firmly adhered to the "Shanghai Spirit" along with other SCO members, constantly enhanced mutual trust and deepened cooperation in all fields, Xi added.
China and Russia should support member countries of the SCO to steadily carry forward their major domestic political agendas, and never allow any external forces to interfere in the internal affairs of the regional countries under any excuses, Xi said.
Bilateral Trade
Xi noted that trade between China and Russia in the first three quarters of 2021 has topped $100 billion for the first time.
For the whole year, bilateral trade looks to reach a record high, Xi said, adding that the all-round practical cooperation between China and Russia has demonstrated tremendous political strengths and huge potential.
Xi said China and Russia should take the opportunities brought by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and expedite industrial cooperation on cutting-edge technologies.
Energy Cooperation
Xi called for efforts to boost energy cooperation between China and Russia. He said China and Russia should step up cooperation in new energy while consolidating traditional energy cooperation.
The two sides should advance a series of cooperation in nuclear energy and explore further cooperation in renewable energy and other fields, Xi said.
During the meeting, Putin also said that Russia is willing to continue strengthening cooperation with China in such fields as trade, oil and gas, finance, and aerospace and aviation, as well as major strategic projects. Russia will also seek greater synergy between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative.
He said Russia will be the most staunch supporter of the Chinese government's just position on the Taiwan question and resolutely oppose any forces using the Taiwan question to undermine China's interests.
With Xinhua inputs
Published : December 16, 2021
By : China Daily
