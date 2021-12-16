Xi: China, Russia champions of multilateralism, global justice

Praising Putin's support for China in safeguarding its core interests as well as his objection to attempts to sow discords between China and Russia, Xi said he hopes to work with Putin to review the outcomes gained from this year's development of China-Russia ties and make plans for future bilateral cooperation.

Pointing out that China-Russia ties have withstood the profound changes the world is going through as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said the two countries have firmly supported each other over issues concerning their core interests and safeguarded their common interests.

Xi said efforts must be made to firmly reject hegemonic acts and the Cold War mentality under the disguise of "multilateralism" and "rules."

He said that certain forces in the world are trying to meddle in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the pretext of "democracy" and "human rights" and grossly trample on international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations.

China and Russia need to launch more joint actions to uphold the security interests of the two sides more effectively, Xi said.

He said that China is willing to step up cooperation with Russia to improve global governance and advance the global development cause.

Referring to the Global Development Initiative he proposed at the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Xi said it is a public good focusing on addressing market challenges faced by the world, especially emerging markets and developing countries.