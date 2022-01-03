Thailand recorded 2,927 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,232,485 – 2,177,633 of whom have recovered, 33,114 are still in hospitals and 21,738 have died.

Separately, another 3,480 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 5,977 their second shot and 10,235 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,491,859.