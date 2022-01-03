Thu, January 20, 2022

Thailand recorded 2,927 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (January 3) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 2,927 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 21 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 18, while 2,903 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,232,485 – 2,177,633 of whom have recovered, 33,114 are still in hospitals and 21,738 have died.

Separately, another 3,480 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 5,977 their second shot and 10,235 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 104,491,859.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 290.63 million on Monday, 254.53 million of whom have recovered, 30.64 million are active cases (89,981 in severe condition) and 5.46 million have died (up by 2,952).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 56.14 million, followed by India with 34.91 million, Brazil with 22.29 million, the UK with 13.23 million and Russia with 10.53 million.

