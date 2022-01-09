Korea covered by fine dust; special measures enforced

The MAMO issued the emergency measures at 6 a.m. Sunday to reduce operation of construction sites and vehicles in the aforementioned areas. The emergency measures were to be through 9 p.m., Sunday.



Ultrafine dust levels for other areas including parts of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces was also projected to be in the “bad” range, 36~75 ㎍/㎥.

The national forecasting authorities projects the ultrafine dust density in four-tier system, with the other two being “good (15 and under)” and “average (16~35).”

