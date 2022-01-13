Thu, January 20, 2022

Brothers separated during Indo-Pak Partition meet after 74 years

The brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy after meeting, embracing each other and recalling memories.

DHAKA – Two brothers, who were separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947 were reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan, NDTV reported citing local media on Wednesday.

A video capturing the reunion of the siblings on Tuesday has been making rounds on social media.

The News International reported that Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Punjab in India via the Kartarpur Corridor that connects Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India.

The Gurudwara Darbar Sahib was built at the location Guru Nanak is believed to have died. It is considered to be the second holiest site for the Sikh religion. During the 1947 partition of India, the region got divided across India and Pakistan, said the report.

Siqqique was an infant at the time of Partition when his family split and his elder brother Habib grew up on the Indian side of the Partition line.

During the meeting, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor helped him to reconnect with his brother, reports NDTV.

According to The News International, he told his younger brother that they will continue meeting through the corridor.

