Brothers separated during Indo-Pak Partition meet after 74 years

DHAKA – Two brothers, who were separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947 were reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan, NDTV reported citing local media on Wednesday.

A video capturing the reunion of the siblings on Tuesday has been making rounds on social media.

The News International reported that Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Punjab in India via the Kartarpur Corridor that connects Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India.