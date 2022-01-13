US calls sentencing of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi "affront to justice", renews call for her release

"The Burmese military regime's unjust arrest, conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is an affront to justice and the rule of law," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, using Myanmar's former name of Burma.

"We call on the regime to immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected leaders," Price said.

On January 10, she was sentenced to four more years in prison for the charges against her under the telecommunications law, the export and import law and the natural disaster management law.

A special court in the Nay Pyi Taw Council area handed down the sentences to her under Section 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, Section 67 of the Telecommunications Law and Section 8 of the Export and Import Law.

A two-year sentence was handed down to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi during the January 10 trial. The charge came after U Nyi Nyi (a) U Tun Myint Aung had filed a suit against her under Section 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law.

The case was related to the gathering that formed after Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of the National League for Democracy canvassed for the election in Shwekyabin Ward, Zabuthiri Township, Nay Pyi Taw, on August 19, 2020.