DOTR enforcing ‘no vax, no ride’ policy in Metro Manila amid jeers

He rejected criticism that the order was a form of discrimination toward unvaccinated individuals and a violation of human rights, pointing out that they could still board private vehicles to go around the metropolis.

“In our Bill of Rights, what is protected is the right to travel. We are not limiting the travel of the commuters, what we are limiting is the use of public transport. They can still go out through the use of their own [vehicles], but not public vehicles,” said Tuazon, who is also a lawyer.

Passengers themselves would not be penalized if they are unvaccinated since only PUV operators and drivers would be sanctioned, depending on the regulations of LTO and LTFRB, Tuazon clarified.

Opposition

Still, lawmakers disagreed with the travel policy.

Saying unvaccinated Filipinos were not criminals, presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao has objected to the mobility restrictions on unvaccinated individuals.

“Let us not force our countrymen to get vaccinated if this is against their personal beliefs. Let us convince them by explaining vaccines to them, but let us not force them,” the senator said.

In a statement, Pacquiao added: “We should not treat them like criminals. We should not curb their rights to work or purchase essential goods and services.”

Pacquiao maintained that receiving the COVID-19 vaccination was a matter of personal choice and that the government should not restrict those who believed that vaccination was against their personal and religious beliefs.

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro on Wednesday also slammed the “no vaccination, no ride” policy, pointing out that public transport was a public utility and should not be denied to anyone who needed access to it.

“This policy is simply absurd, unconstitutional, antipoor and discriminatory,” she said in a statement.

“Instead of barring unvaccinated people from using public transport, why won’t the DOTr instead provide free rides to vaccination sites and help the government educate people and curb vaccine hesitancy?” Castro asked.

She pointed out that under Section 12 of Republic Act No. 11525, or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act, the vaccine cards should not be considered as an additional mandatory requirement for educational, employment, and government transaction purposes.

She said the DoTR was punishing the people instead of addressing the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How will the Duterte administration convince more than half of the population to get vaccinated if the government will ban the use of public transport? she asked.

By: Dempsey Reyes —WITH REPORTS FROM JULIE M. AURELIO AND NESTOR CORRALES