Over 5,000 children aged 5 to 6 signed up for Covid-19 jabs

This was shared by a spokesman for the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in response to The Straits Times queries on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Jan 11) that about 80,000, or more than one in three pupils in the Primary 1 to 6 cohorts, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

He added that SMS invitations will soon be sent out progressively for pre-schoolers based on their registrations under the National Appointment System.