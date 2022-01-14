Hun Sen meets with UN envoy Heyzer on Myanmar

The pledge was made during a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Hun Sen and UN special envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer on January 13 to discuss the outcomes of the premier’s recent trip to Myanmar and what needs to be done to make further progress there.

According to Hun Sen’s Facebook post after the meeting, Heyzer expressed her “satisfaction” with the prime minister’s initiatives on Myanmar thus far including his decision to visit the country. She said Hun Sen has an important role to play as head of government for this year’s ASEAN chair and that she will work together with him on behalf of the UN to bring Myanmar out of a state of crisis.

Hun Sen explained to Heyzer that ASEAN did not operate very smoothly in 2021 on this issue and while Cambodia is ASEAN chair, he is determined to find a way to halt the violence and maintain the “ceasefire” in Myanmar while pursuing the bloc’s five-point consensus and bringing in humanitarian assistance.