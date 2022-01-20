Update: Amid mounting criticism, U.S. strengthens COVID-19 battle with better masks, free tests

HOME TESTS

The Biden administration's new website allowing people to order up to four free at-home coronavirus tests quietly went live on Tuesday, a day in advance of its formal launch, and demand already appeared to be significant.

A combined total of more than 1 million visitors were on the home page and the ordering page of covidtests.gov at one point Tuesday evening, more than 40 times as many as were on the government site with the next highest traffic, the U.S. Postal Service's package-tracking page, according to official data.

The test-and-mask moves show that the Biden administration "is trying to step up its coronavirus response as the highly infectious Omicron variant drives a spike in cases across the nation," reported The New York Times, noting that the administration at first resisted the idea of sending tests to Americans' homes.

STRICTER TRAVEL ADVISORY

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved a whopping 22 destinations into its highest-risk travel category for COVID-19. Adding to the impact, the CDC also moved 22 additional destinations to its Level 3 category, which is considered "high" risk for COVID-19.

By contrast, it moved only two nations to Level 4, or "very high" risk, last week. This week, among the nations moved to Level 4 were Argentina and Australia, which have maintained some of the strictest border controls during most of the pandemic. Level 2 and 1 respectively mean "COVID-19 Moderate" and "COVID-19 Low."

The CDC advises travelers to avoid travel to Level 4 destinations, where more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents have been registered in the past 28 days. In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until fully vaccinated.

PANDEMIC SURGE

The United States added over 1 million COVID-19 cases again on Tuesday, after setting a global record of over 1.36 million daily cases earlier this month, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,060,747 new cases and 1,896 new deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday.

The country recorded as high as over 5.4 million COVID-19 cases in the week from Jan. 10 to 16, a record high weekly case count since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.