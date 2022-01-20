HCM City reports three new Omicron cases, first domestic infections

All three Omicron cases are linked to a Vietnamese woman whose name was given as N.T.N.P., born in 1981 and with an address in Ward 17, Bình Thạnh District.

P. had received three doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine previously, but tested positive for the coronavirus. The genomic sequencing results are not yet available.

P. entered Việt Nam on January 7, 2022 (she had a negative PCR test in the United States on January 4) on flight number BN5409, which landed at Cam Ranh International Airport, Khánh Hoà Province. She was quarantined in a separate room at a hotel in Nha Trang City.

She was tested for COVID-19 on January 9, and the results returned negative.

On the afternoon of January 10, she took a Vietnam Airlines flight (VN1345) to HCM City, and was welcomed by three relatives – a man named K. (born in 1987, residing in Bình Chánh District), a woman named H. (born in 1976, Gò Vấp District), and a woman named T. (born in 1991, District 11) – at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

P., K. and H. had dinner together at a restaurant then returned home.