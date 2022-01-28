Fri, February 04, 2022

DPRK conducts weapons tests - KCNA

In the test-fire for updating the long-range cruise missile system on Tuesday local time, two long-range cruise missiles flew along the flight trajectory over the East Sea of Korea to hit the target island, according to the KCNA.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has conducted a test-fire for updating long-range cruise missile system and a test-fire for confirming the power of conventional warhead for surface-to-surface tactical guided missile, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported early Friday local time.

The tests were conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, said the report.

In the test-fire for confirming the power of conventional warhead for the surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday local time, "two tactical guided missiles precisely hit the target island," said the report. 

Published : January 28, 2022

By : Xinhua

