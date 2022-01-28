DPRK conducts weapons tests - KCNA

The tests were conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, said the report.

In the test-fire for updating the long-range cruise missile system on Tuesday local time, two long-range cruise missiles flew along the flight trajectory over the East Sea of Korea to hit the target island, according to the KCNA.

In the test-fire for confirming the power of conventional warhead for the surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday local time, "two tactical guided missiles precisely hit the target island," said the report.