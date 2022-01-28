Russia says Ukraine used as geopolitical tool by NATO, U.S.

MOSCOW, Jan. 27 -- Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States are using Ukraine to gain geopolitical leverage.

"Ukraine, unfortunately, has turned, to some extent, into a toy in the hands of NATO and the United States, as Ukraine is used as a geopolitical instrument to exert pressure on Russia," the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Medvedev as saying during his interview with Russian media outlets.