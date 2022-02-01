More countries using Laos-China Railway for freight transport

Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Daovone Phachanthavong, told Vientiane Times that more goods are being shipped between China and Asean member countries through the railway.

“I think Laos’ economy will improve this year now that the Laos-China Railway is in use. Businesses in Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar are increasingly engaged in trade with China using the railway,” he said.

“I have been hired to transport goods between China and these four Asean countries. In addition, many people in Asean countries, particularly Thailand, want to travel on the railway and visit Vangvieng and Luang Prabang once the Covid-19 outbreak has subsided.”

“I am sure that when the pandemic wanes and travel restrictions are lifted, many Chinese people will also visit Laos and other Asean countries, and will use the railway, which will directly benefit hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality sector,” Mr Daovone said.

Thailand recently exported its first shipment of 1,000 tonnes of rice to Chongqing in China using the Laos-China Railway.

Adviser to the Thai agriculture minister, Alongkorn Polabutr, was quoted in the Bangkok Post as saying that the Thai government was looking into exporting fruit, orchids, rubber, cassava, palm oil and fishery and livestock products by the new rail route.

Opening for service in December, the Laos-China Railway has opened up the possibility of extending export routes to Central Asia, the Middle East, Russia and Europe.