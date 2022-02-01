Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel will strengthen its ties with the Palestinian Authority despite no intention to negotiate a peace deal with it.

The remarks were made at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in response to a no-confidence motion over Gantz's meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in recent months.

Although the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinian leadership, Israel "must keep a diplomatic horizon" with the Palestinians and the ties with the Palestinian leadership "will get stronger and deeper," Gantz told the parliament.