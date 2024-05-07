With Indonesia unable to pay full share, what’s next for KF-21 fighter project?

According to South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Tuesday, the Indonesian side has proposed to pay one-third of its agreed share -- which is about 600 billion won (US$441,014,332) -- by the deadline about two years from now.

The proposal came after Indonesia has repeatedly missed deadlines on the payment timetables since the project launched in 2015, having paid just 380 billion won to date.

Under the initial agreement, Indonesia was due to pay for about 20 percent of the project or 1.7 trillion won, cut later to 1.6 trillion, in exchange for transfer of some key technologies.