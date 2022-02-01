Will Nusantara be Jokowi’s greatest legacy or his unmitigated folly?

There was much doubt when Jokowi first announced his vision just after he secured his second term in 2019. The project is not like any other. It was not like when Malaysia moved its seat of government from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya, which is only about 34 kilometres away. Or other instances of capital city swapping in other countries, which mostly involve the same landmass.

Moving the capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan may bring about not only political and administrative transformations but also cultural ones. Jakarta has been the centre of government and business since even before Indonesia’s independence. It has faced wars and revolutions that have made Indonesia what it is today and the embodiment of the superiority of Java over other islands in the country.

While people blame much of the inequality in wealth and development between Java and the rest of the country on the centralized government of the Soeharto era, the development and decentralization system that was established in the ashes of the country’s longest presidential regime has not changed the fact that Indonesia is still Java-centric.

According to the latest census in 2020, Java is home to 152 million people, or around 56 per cent of the country’s population, as against the 6.15 per cent who live in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo Island, which will host the new capital. This is despite Kalimantan being four times larger than Java.