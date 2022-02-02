World ushers in Lunar New Year with celebrations

The Chinese New Year is based on a 12-year Zodiac cycle of animals. In Europe, British people welcomed the Chinese Lunar New Year with a day of celebration at the National Maritime Museum in London on Saturday.

Lion dance, tai chi demonstrations, printing workshops, fanmaking, and other fantastic performances and activities designed for all ages attracted many local families to visit and enjoy the festive mood of the Spring Festival. A Chinese New Year photo exhibition was opened in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday featuring 65 photos, which show how Chinese people celebrate the traditional holiday.

As Australia's largest city Sydney prepares to celebrate the festival, the streets and laneways of Chinatown are being transformed into an immersive artwork for the Year of the Tiger.

Chinatown is buzzing with cultural performances, market stalls, DJs, food trucks, and lion dancers on Saturday.

In the United States, from lion dances to kung fu demonstrations, folk music performances, lantern exhibitions, street fairs and screening of Chinese movies, organizers across the country are going all out to spread joy and provide people with unique cultural experiences of this festival.

"The Chinese New Year is one of the most significant holidays on the calendar, and so we think it is important that The Huntington celebrate the holiday, bringing people together to learn and enjoy," Sian Adams, strategic initiatives director of The Huntington, told China Daily.