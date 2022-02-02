Cambodia's minister eyes durian exports to China, pushes for research

After bananas and then mangoes, longan is set to be the third fresh Cambodian fruit to be officially exported directly to the Chinese market, and a list of other agricultural products – including durians – are expected to follow in the years to come.

But to the dismay of agriculture sector players, Chinese authorities only consider a single product per country at a time to import, in a process that requires phytosanitary and other inspections.

Although durian is a strong contender for the fourth spot on the list, it is not yet clear if the government will push the pungent, spiky fruit through the process after longan.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon on January 29 conducted a field visit to a durian farm in Krasaing village, Teuk Chrov commune, Dambe district, Tbong Khmum province.

Speaking at the orchard, Sakhon instructed the General Directorate of Agriculture to get in touch with Chinese customs to research the technical and legal document, procedural and phytosanitary requirements related to the direct shipment of Cambodian durians to China.

“We should work with mango exporters and yellow banana distributors to gain more insight into the possibility of exporting Cambodian durian to the Chinese market in the near future.