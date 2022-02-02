[Myanmar] NDSC convenes and extends the state of emergency for six months

The meeting of the NDSC was held on January 31 at 9:30 am.

At the meeting, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that it was necessary to set a right track for the genuine, disciplined multi-party democracy and continuously carry out holding of the multi-party democracy general election in accord with Section 429 of the 2008 Constitution of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar due to situations on political, economic and social progress, emphasis on stability of the State, peace and tranquility, desires of internal and external saboteurs and their supporter persons and organizations leading to the utter devastation rather than the democracy based on overview remarks over the current situations, terror attacks and destructions in some parts of Chin State and Sagaing Region at present, and needs to appoint ward and village administrators in some townships of the country after the State of Emergency was politically declared across the nation. As such, the Senior General submitted a report to extend the declared period for the State of Emergency across the nation in accord with Section 425 of the 2008 Constitution.