Skilled Lao labourers return to jobs in Thailand

Statistics from the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare indicate that more than 246,000 workers have returned to Laos from Thailand since the start of the pandemic when large numbers of people were laid off, with about 150,000 people having returned to Thailand last year.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Phongsaisack Intharath, said more than 50 percent of returning workers had now returned to their jobs in Thailand.

Most of them are skilled and they can earn more money in Thailand, where the minimum wage is higher than in Laos.

Employers in Thailand have an increasing need for skilled workers and offer decent wages, whereas companies in Laos are still suffering from a shortage of workers.

There is a lack of accurate data around the situation which has given rise to issues such as informality in the recruitment process and a lack of employment protection. At the same time there is a lack of job market indicators on employment opportunities and unemployment, Mr Phongsaisack said.

“We think the provision of job information centres will play a key role in enabling authorities to help workers in need of assistance,” he added.