S. Korea faces reduced import curbs in 2021 amid pandemic

By product, import restrictions on steel and metals were the highest at 99, followed by chemicals with 42, and plastic and rubber products with 24. The remainder was in place for textiles, electric goods and electronics, and machinery.



The United States had the most import restrictions on South Korean products with 47. India had the second-most import restrictions with 21, trailed by Turkey with 18, China with 15, and Canada with 14.



The report said South Korea may face more trade barriers and import restrictions this year as countries scramble to take the initiative in the recovery in the post-pandemic era. (Yonhap)