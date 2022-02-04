Cheaper chicken likely to be on the menu for Malaysians

PETALING JAYA – Expect chicken prices to fall further now that the government has opened up the approved permits (AP) for hypermarkets to import the birds.

Retail chains have welcomed the government’s decision and promised to lower prices, although consumer groups say this can only be a temporary measure to address the rising price of chicken.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd (Mydin) managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said the decision to open up permits for chicken imports to all AP holders and hypermarket operators would see chicken prices reduced.

“If our AP is approved, we believe we can sell dressed chicken at 50 sen cheaper than the ceiling price of RM8.90,” he said.

“We submitted our AP application yesterday and hope it will be quickly approved so that we can have sufficient supplies for Hari Raya.”Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on May 3 this year.