Biden to work with Kingdom, develop US-ASEAN relations

In a January 14 letter to Prime Minister Hun Sen, Biden wrote: “Under Cambodia’s chairmanship, the United States hopes to both grow our relationship with ASEAN and continue to pursue our common goals in the region.”

He added that the US is committed to ASEAN centrality and remains steadfast in its support for an ASEAN-centered “regional architecture” – a coherent network of bilateral agreements and organizations – at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden also reiterated his intent to invite ASEAN leaders to join him in Washington for a special summit in the coming months.

Responding to Joe Biden’s letter, Hun Sen thanked Biden for expressing his intention to invite the bloc’s leaders to attend the summit. He also expressed appreciation for Biden’s desire to further strengthen the relations between ASEAN and the US under Cambodia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022.

The premier reiterated Cambodia’s strong commitment and full support for the US to convene the summit in Washington.