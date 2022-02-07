Hong Kong reports record-high 351 new COVID-19 cases

During a media briefing, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee described the city's COVID-19 situation as "aggravating" and "extremely worrying", as Saturday's virus count more than doubled the 131 cases recorded on Friday.

The cross-family gatherings during the just-concluded Lunar New Year holiday have led to an increase of COVID-19 cases, just as the Centre for Health Protection predicted, Chan said.

"We expect the number of confirmed cases to expand exponentially in the coming days," she added, appealing for members of the public to stay at home to fight the virus.

In light of the rapid increase in infections, Phase 1 of the government's Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre will be converted into a community quarantine facility by next week at the earliest to admit asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms.