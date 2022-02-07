Indonesia braces itself for higher inflation

Signs of an uptrend were confirmed by the country's statistics agency on Wednesday (Feb 2), when it announced that the annualised inflation rate in January was 2.18 per cent, the highest since May 2020, with food, housing and household equipment being the main drivers. In 2021, inflation was 1.87 per cent.

"Rises in the price of commodities and various food due to wetter weather (that affected harvests) contributed to the higher inflation," Mr Febrio Kacaribu, head of the fiscal policy office at the finance ministry, said on Thursday when he commented on the January figure.

He also underlined that recovering consumer demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions had pushed prices up.

Mr Febrio said the government was trying to keep the situation under control by, among other things, making domestic energy prices, including petrol, affordable at home.

Crude oil prices have jumped, but the Indonesian government has partially absorbed the increase in prices to ensure petrol remains affordable at home. Critics said this ran counter to Mr Widodo's pledge early in his tenure that such prices would be left to the international market so as not to put pressure on state coffers.

Mr Widodo's administration, which took office in 2014, has thus far been credited for curbing inflation, primarily by intervening in the market and addressing inefficiencies in logistics in the sprawling archipelago.