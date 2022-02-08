Comeback, pushback or upset? Official campaigning begins

Almost 36 years after the country broke free from his father’s regime, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been topping voter preference surveys, showing a likely landslide victory as a massive social media campaign cranks up support and — critics say — whitewashes the family’s history.

Vice President Leni Robredo is a distant second, ahead of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, celebrated boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao, and former Philippine National Police chief and Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

Other candidates seeking the country’s highest elective post are labor leader Leody de Guzman, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, businessman Faisal Mangondato and cardiologist Jose Montemayor Jr. (See related stories on Pages A6 and A7.)

Marcos Jr., 64, has a formidable running mate in President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who is also ahead of her rivals in the polls, including Robredo’s running mate, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

A victory for Marcos Jr. would mark the ultimate political comeback for his controversial family, which was chased into US exile in 1986 after his father’s humiliating ouster by a popular uprising that was then celebrated worldwide as “people power.”

Opponents seeking to block the return of the Marcoses to power have petitioned to have the son thrown out of the race over his conviction for failure to file income tax returns.

He has already beaten one of the challenges, but a key ruling on several disqualification cases has been delayed.