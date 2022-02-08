Saltwater fish raised in Japan’s mountains ready to make a splash

Since 2019, the company has been cultivating thousands of fish such as tiger pufferfish, eels, and flatfish in tanks set up in plastic greenhouses in the mountains of Otsu and Koka cities. Initially, the company planned to start shipping the fish to hotels and restaurants in 2020, but plummeting demand amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus prompted the company to pursue alternative options. Currently, Aqua Stage is only shipping their fish to shareholder restaurants on a trial basis and is aiming to cultivate more in-demand species.

As part of their pivot, the company last spring filled 15 water tanks each measuring 4.5 meters long, 2.2 meters wide, and 85 centimetres high with artificial seawater in a classroom at a former Koka elementary school building, and started cultivating thread-sail filefish for the first time in addition to tiger pufferfish.

According to Aqua Stage, natural tiger pufferfish eat shellfish and algae in the sea, which results in the accumulation of poisonous substances in their bodies. With their cultivation method, however, fish do not amass such poisons. They also said parasite infections do not occur with their system as water quality is controlled with artificial seawater.

In response to these efforts, they have received dozens of inquiries from companies, local governments and fishing cooperatives across the country asking about business tie-up opportunities.