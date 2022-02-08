Sat, February 19, 2022

international

S. Korea, Britain agree to launch talks on FTA revision

South Korea and Britain have agreed to launch talks this year to upgrade their free trade deal in a move to deepen ties in digital trade and other new issues, Seoul's trade ministry said Tuesday.

The agreement was made during an initial meeting of the South Korea-Britain free trade agreement (FTA) committee in London on Monday.

The meeting was attended by South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The two nations clinched the FTA in August 2019 in the wake of Britain's departure from the European Union, and the pact went into effect in January 2021 following Britain's departure from the European Union.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to set up a director-level consultative body to discuss their push for talks on the potential revision of the FTA, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The upgrade is expected to seek deeper bilateral cooperation on digital trade, supply chain, and carbon neutrality.

Minister Yeo proposed beefing up rules on their online transactions, as well as the creation of an investment chapter so as to promote bilateral investment and to better protect investors, according to the ministry.

One year after the pact, their trade volume came to $11.8 billion, up 32.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to government data.

The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) meant to boost ties on supply chains of key materials.

The MOU calls for holding both senior-level and working-level talks on a regular basis to exchange policy measures and information regarding supply chain issues and to promote two-way investment and trade, the ministry said.

Yeo is in London for a two-day stay from Monday as part of his two-nation trip, which will later take him to Geneva. (Yonhap)

Related News

Published : February 08, 2022

By : The Korea Herald

Related News

Hà Nội to focus on high risk groups in COVID battle, less on case numbers

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Only two in world: Shinsegae to sell e-motorbikes inspired by its heir’s image

Published : Feb 19, 2022

New, higher taxes eyed to service PH debts

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Over 800,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar since last year, and the conflict is unlikely to decrease: UNHCR

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Latest News

Users of M-Flow toll system on the rise despite early hiccup

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Gulf Energy diversifying into digital sector as revenue and profits soar

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Thai health system nears capacity as Covid-19 infection surge rises

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.