Workers leave Laos in search of higher wages

Many factories and companies in Laos have vacancies but few people are interested in working for such low pay, he added.

The matter was discussed at a recent meeting to discuss the return of skilled Lao workers to Thailand after they came back to Laos when the Covid pandemic struck. Mr Phongxaysack said these workers had received assistance from the government in finding new employment in Laos but chose to return to Thailand because they could earn more money there.

Other workers in Laos need to improve their skills so they are qualified to meet the needs of employers in Laos and other countries, he added.

Even though job skills have improved to some extent and more people have gained experience in a trade, most are still unacceptable to employers in Laos.

One of the problems is that even if people have acquired skills, they are still paid the minimum wage at the same rate as unskilled workers because many factories and companies cling to the idea that all Lao workers are unskilled, Mr Phongxaysack said.

The meeting discussed these issues as well as dialogue security in relation to higher wages and the need for an increase in the minimum wage in response to improvements in the quality of labour.