HK restricts group gatherings to 2, to close more premises

Staff members at Type B restaurants must undergo COVID-19 testing once every seven days, or must have completed a COVID-19 vaccination course; staff at Type C restaurants must have received their first dose of the vaccine, while those at Type D restaurants must be fully vaccinated.

The government is also extending group gathering restrictions to private premises — the first time such restrictions have come into force — with no more than two families allowed at one time.

Lam said that apart from the 17 kinds of premises that are already regulated under the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance, six more kinds of premises — including religious sites, shopping malls, supermarkets, public markets and hair salons — will be added to the list after the “vaccine pass" program is launched on Feb 24.

The “vaccine pass" arrangement will initially allow those who have had at least one vaccination to enter certain public places, including eateries, public libraries and entertainment establishments.

Restaurants will carry out a pilot run of the program a few days earlier than Feb 24, Lam added.

The government is also considering making amendments to the Employment Ordinance, to address the increasing occurrences of employer-employee disputes as more people find themselves caught up in lockdowns in their residential buildings or have to undergo quarantine after community infections have spiraled.