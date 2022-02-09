ASEAN defence officials meet in Phnom Penh to discuss regional challenges

PHNOM PENH – The Kingdom is committed to continuing cooperation with other ASEAN member states and partners to maintain the continued success of the bloc, said a senior Cambodian national defence official as ASEAN counterparts meet in Phnom Penh to discuss regional security challenges.

The statement was made at a meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) on February 7 in the presence of working group chairmen from the 10 member states.

Lay Chenda – deputy director-general of Politics and Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of National Defense and chairman of the ADSOM WG of Cambodia – praised Brunei for its success in organising the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and associated conferences in 2021, according to the ministry’s press release dated February 7.

“Based on the achievements our ADMM chair has made, Cambodia will continue to cooperate with other member states and all partners to achieve ASEAN aspirations for peace, security and prosperity,” he said.