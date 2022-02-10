Việt Nam and the RoK eye comprehensive strategic partnership

At the meeting, President Moon Jae-in conveyed his cordial greetings to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and other senior leaders of Việt Nam.

Welcoming Foreign Minister Sơn to the Republic of Korea, he said the visit is an important event that marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relation between the RoK and Việt Nam.

President Moon said that the RoK has always considered Việt Nam a key partner in implementing the New Southern Policy.

He said he hoped that the two sides will soon upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He proposed the country continue to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses to operate in Việt Nam, especially investment in the fields of infrastructure and finance, as well as large-scale projects in the country.

He said the two countries should strengthen coordination in regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President Moon highly appreciates Việt Nam’s coordinating role in Korea-ASEAN relations in the 2021-24 period, saying that the visit of the Vietnamese foreign minister would contribute to promoting the development of relations between the two countries, and between the RoK and ASEAN.