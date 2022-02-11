US solar tariff: Boon for South Korea, blow for China

Hanwha Q Cells and LG Electronics face an even brighter future as the US prepares a massive stimulus package to nurture its domestic solar industry.

Within the first half of this year, the US is expected to pass a bill called SEMA, or Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act. If passed, the bill will provide tax deductions for all solar cells and modules produced on American soil until 2030. In addition, the bill will provide massive subsidies for new factories.

Analysts project that Hanwha Q Cells, for instance, will benefit by 100 billion won ($83.61 million) from SEMA every year. Expecting the bill to pass, Hanwha Q Cells recently acquired a 16.67 per cent stake in REC Silicon ASA, a Norwegian firm that manufactures polysilicon in the US. Polysilicon is the basic raw material used to manufacture solar cells and panels.

Meanwhile, OCI is another beneficiary of the US crackdown on Chinese solar products. The Korean company manufactures polysilicon in Malaysia and has emerged as an alternative to Chinese polysilicon suppliers after the US banned the imports of polysilicon made in Xinjiang, China, for humanitarian reasons. Thanks to the ban, demand for OCI’s polysilicon made in Malaysia saw explosive growth. The firm logged an operating profit of 626.1 billion won last year, a record figure since 2011.

Kim Byung-wook

The Korea Herald