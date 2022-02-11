[Japan] Quasi-emergency measures extended to March 6 in 13 prefectures

The measures had been scheduled to end on Sunday in those areas.

The government’s COVID-19 subcommittee agreed to the extension in a meeting on Thursday morning. The subcommittee also agreed to a proposal to implement quasi-emergency measures in Kochi Prefecture from Saturday to March 6.

“The pace of infections is slowing down, but except for a few areas, the coronavirus is still spreading,” economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said at the subcommittee meeting.

In addition to Tokyo, the measures will be extended in Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Niigata, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki prefectures.

With the addition of Kochi Prefecture, quasi-emergency measures will be in effect in 36 prefectures this weekend.