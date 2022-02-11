Unicef urges Duterte gov’t to act on record child abuse cases

In a statement, Unicef’s Philippine representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said it was “imperative that we continue our efforts in safeguarding our children on digital platforms.”

She also reiterated the need to support the government “in employing a whole-of-government approach” in the fight against online sexual abuse of children.

In December last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported receiving more than 2.8 million tips about online child sexual exploitation throughout 2021. This is more than double the number of the previous year’s tally at 1.3 million.

The DOJ’s Office of Cybercrime started official investigations for 268 cases, a jump from the 73 cases it handled in 2020.

The Philippines has previously been identified by Unicef as the “global epicenter of the livestream sexual abuse trade.”