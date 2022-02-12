Vietnamese retail industry set to bounce back

According to experts, modern retail distribution faces the biggest challenge in the last two years due to changes in customer trends, human resources, warehouse operation and the supply chain.

During the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in HCM City, the supply chain of goods suffered many fluctuations which the modern retail enterprises must respond to in its distribution system instead of the traditional role of providing goods to consumers onsite.

During the pandemic, retail businesses invested in technological innovation and applied them in operations, business, and delivery services to fully meet the needs of customers.

MM Mega Market Việt Nam system has started a multi-channel sales development strategy, along with completing the online sales solutions: website MM Click & Get; Zalo and Telesales.

The system is also preparing to launch MMPro, an online shopping website for professional customers with product prices and solutions designed for each specific customer.

Similarly, Saigon Co.op, AEON, and LOTTE Mart are also pushing sales via phone, Zalo, assorted apps and e-commerce partners.