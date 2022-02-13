Ice-snow consumption booms in China's warm south

Ice and snow scenic spots in the cities of Xianning and Yichang, in central China's Hubei Province, both received over 30,000 tourists during the holiday, up approximately 60 percent year on year respectively.

Shanghai and Guangzhou, boasting professional facilities and venues, have been listed among popular destinations for consumption involving the ice and snow industry, according to Mafengwo, a travel service, and social networking platform.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, consumers in southern China no longer go on inter-provincial ice and snow tours as before, and their repurchase rate of ice and snow sport activities in places nearby is higher, with more focus on the professionality of the equipment and venues, according to online platforms such as Trip.com Group and Meituan.

Though cities and provinces in southern China such as Shanghai, Chongqing, Sichuan, and Guizhou have a temperate climate, their pursuits in the development of snow and ice sports remain unaffected.

The ice-snow industry has been all the rage in both northern and southern parts of China, said Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy. "The country's investment in this field has shifted from scale expansion to high-quality development, and new forms of ice and snow products can be seen in every province."

Xinhua