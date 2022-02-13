Over 300 Filipinos in Ukraine urged to evacuate

Fortun called on the government to ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Ukraine and neighboring countries such as Belarus, Poland, and Moldova.

“Filipinos can either secure in place and care about their Ukrainian employers and friends, or temporarily evacuate the countries just outside of Ukraine through commercial rail and airlines,” Fortun said in a statement on Saturday.

He also urged OFWs in countries adjacent to Ukraine to be alert for developments between Russia and Ukraine. The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, has reached out to the 300 Filipinos in Ukraine.

Filipinos in Ukraine were advised to contact the Philippine embassy for any untoward event in their areas.





