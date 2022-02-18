Korea a ‘stable’ investment destination with little COVID-19 impact: Moon

President Moon Jae-in invited a number of foreign investor companies to Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday to express his gratitude for making hefty investments in the Korean market and encouraged them to invest further. Last year, South Korea attracted $29.5 billion in investments, the largest ever.

A foreign investor company -- usually a multinational company headquartered overseas -- is defined as one with more than 50 million won ($47,700) in foreign investment capital and a 10 percent stake in stocks that can exercise decision-making rights under the Foreign Investment Promotion Act.



“Even in the global pandemic, Korea has maintained an open economy that guarantees the safety of logistics and manpower movement without lockdown measures,” Moon said in his remarks at the meeting with business leaders.



“South Korea suffered the least economic damage among major countries despite the pandemic, and has shown a fast and strong recovery, solidifying its position as a stable investment destination in the high national credit ratings,” he said.



Moon stressed that Korea is a stable, sustainable and attractive investment destination by establishing a free trade agreement platform that is equivalent to 85 percent of the current world gross domestic product.