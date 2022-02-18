Market demand fails to energise Cambodia’s bird’s nest market

He blamed these circumstances on the inability to officially export bird’s nests to China, a general lack of investment capital among interested parties and a legion of operations that merely emulate others without employing the proper techniques, among other reasons.

He said uncleaned edible bird’s nests currently go for $480-$750 per kilogramme and cleaned ones hover in the $1,500-$3,500 range, depending on quality.

Local production is sufficient to meet domestic demand, with copious amounts sent to China via Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, he added.

Sothy said there are about 3,000 white-nest swiftlet homes in Cambodia, a figure he noted is overshadowed by Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, each of which he said could have as many as 100,000.

Lim Vathanak, owner of the Khmer Natural Bird’s Nest business that manages two such homes in Sre Ambel, Koh Kong province and Veah Rinh, Preah Sihanouk province, said the market has not been so great in the Covid-19 era, with prices and demand dipping to some extent.