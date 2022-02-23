Iran invited to survey oil, gas in Cambodia

Hong Vanak, director of International Economics at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said that if the Iranian side agreed to Cambodia’s request to invest in and develop the Kingdom’s oil blocks, it would be a positive for the local oil sector, and could mean a resumption of pumping operations that were suspended due to the bankruptcy of KrisEnergy.

He added that Iran’s good qualifications and experience in the field of oil mining are something Cambodia’s own industry can benefit greatly from.

Royal Academy of Cambodia economics researcher Ky Sereyvath said that it was important for Cambodia to thoroughly explore possibilities in the oil sector because it is a resource that the Kingdom shares with neighbouring Thailand, and it was a race between the two sides to see who could capitalise on it.

“The mines ministry’s efforts to attract investors to develop the oil sector are very important [in promoting] the successful pumping of Cambodia’s oil, which we hope will lower oil prices, as well as allow the government to [generate] more revenue to help in key areas such as health and education,” he said.

At the end of 2019, Mubadala Petroleum, a major oil and gas company from the UAE, sought investment opportunities in the Cambodian oil sector but took no further action at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Sour, in addition to discussing cooperation on investment and development of Cambodia’s oil blocks, the two sides also made plans to study the feasibility of setting up a refinery in Cambodia, as well as explore the possibility of working together in developing technical assistance and human resource training in the petroleum sector and energy trade cooperation, investment mobilisation, and the development of electricity infrastructure.

The Phnom Penh Post