EU agrees new sanctions, says "Putin must and will fail"

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference that the sanctions, would "cut Russia's access to the most important capital markets" hence increasing the former Soviet Republic's borrowing costs and rising inflation there.

Von der Leyen also said that export curbs to Russia would hurt its oil sector by stopping access to the material it needs from the EU for its oil refineries. That will, over time, trigger a depletion in Russia's oil refining revenues, she said.

"First, this package includes financial sanctions that cut Russia's access to the most important capital markets. We are now targeting 70 per cent of the Russian banking market, but also key state-owned companies, including the field of defence. These sanctions will increase Russia's borrowing costs, raise inflation and gradually erode Russia's industrial base. " She said.

"Our export ban (towards Russia's energy sector) will hit the oil by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its oil refineries, which gave actually Russia export revenues of 24 billion euros in 2019." Von der Leyen added.