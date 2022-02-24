Egypt's Abu Simbel temple fills visitors with wonder

The temple is in a position where the inner statues of the ancient Egyptian King Ramses II and the sun gods gleam twice each year on Feb. 22 and Oct. 22 under the direct sunlight that illuminate the sanctuary.

People gather at the temple on these days, named the Sun Festival, to witness the scene. Throughout the rest of the year, the statues remain in darkness.

Built by Ramses II, the complex is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, known as the "Nubian Monuments."