Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Egypt's Abu Simbel temple fills visitors with wonder

Visitors flocked around the ancient Abu Simbel temple in southern Egypt's Aswan to witness the sun alignment phenomenon of the famous Nubian monument on Tuesday.

The temple is in a position where the inner statues of the ancient Egyptian King Ramses II and the sun gods gleam twice each year on Feb. 22 and Oct. 22 under the direct sunlight that illuminate the sanctuary.

People gather at the temple on these days, named the Sun Festival, to witness the scene. Throughout the rest of the year, the statues remain in darkness.

Built by Ramses II, the complex is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, known as the "Nubian Monuments."

Tourists visited the ancient rock-cut Abu Simbel temple in southern Egypt

Sculptures of the Great Temple of Abu Simbel are illuminated by a ray of sunlight during the Sun Festival in Aswan, Egypt, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Tourists visited the ancient rock-cut Abu Simbel temple in southern Egypt

Tourists visited the ancient rock-cut Abu Simbel temple in southern Egypt

Tourists visited the ancient rock-cut Abu Simbel temple in southern Egypt

Tourists visited the ancient rock-cut Abu Simbel temple in southern Egypt

Tourists visited the ancient rock-cut Abu Simbel temple in southern Egypt

Related News

Published : February 24, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.