Ukrainians flee to Poland after Russian military attack

Cars and trucks waited at the border checkpoint as people crossed by foot carrying their suitcases with them.

Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders into the eastern Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions. Russian troops also landed by sea at the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.

Explosions were heard before dawn in the capital Kyiv, a city of 3 million people. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.

Black smoke rose over the headquarters of Ukraine's military intelligence after an explosion in Kyiv near midday.

The assault followed weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war and realised their worst fears about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions.

Alexander Bazhanov fled his home in eastern Ukraine with his wife and young child, taking only what they could carry and walking the final part of their journey to cross the Polish border on Thursday (February 24) after Russian troops launched an invasion.

The 34-year-old technical manager from Mariupol, located some 113 kilometres (70 miles) from Donetsk, decided to cross into Poland after a colleague had called him, informing him that "war started."